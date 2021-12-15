The cleanup process in western Kentucky continues following last week's historically devastating tornado. And while the outpouring of support from the Tri-State and around the country has been tremendous, there is still a ton of work to be done over the course of the next several months before the towns of Mayfield, Bremen, Dawson Springs, and others will be able to return to normal. That work will require more supplies, more volunteers, and most importantly, money.

The Southwestern Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross in Evansville is giving you the opportunity to fund their relief effort during the Tri-State Cares Telethon on Thursday. Taking place from 6:00 AM until 6:30 PM at the Old National Bank Atrium in downtown Evansville, the Red Cross will be accepting monetary donations throughout the day by phone, online, as well as in-person if you happen to be in downtown Evansville during that time frame.

To make a donation over the phone, call 812-468-1009. Online donations can be made through the Tri-State Cares website.

Proceeds from the telethon will be used by the Red Cross to continue the efforts they began the moment they were able to enter those areas. Those efforts include setting up and maintaining emergency shelters for residents who have nowhere to stay because their homes were destroyed and providing disaster relief specialists and vehicles to those areas to assist with clean up along with any other needs residents have.

Make your donation by calling 812-468-1009, or visiting the Tri-State Cares website.