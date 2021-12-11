Last night's storms yielded Western Kentucky with copious amounts of damage from high winds and tornadoes.

Dawn's light brought forth gut-wrenching videos from the hard-hit Mayfield, KY, and new videos and photos from other hard-hit areas around Western Kentucky are coming in now. They will bring you to tears.

But morning also brought forth something more powerful than any storm - the goodness and determination of the people of the Midwest to save, to help, and to rebuild.

Governor Andy Beshear said in a briefing that he requested an immediate Federal Emergency Declaration. He also activated the National Guard - they are arriving in the state this morning. Currently, emergency services and search and rescue teams are hard at work recovering victims of the deadly storms.

Should I Go and Help?

As of 2:50 PM on December 11th, the Kentucky State Police is asking anyone who is not a first responder to avoid areas that have been hit by the tornadoes.

How Do I Give to the Victims of the Deadly Dec 10 Tornadoes?

Remember to ONLY give to reputable organizations. Scammers prey on these types of situations. We'll be here to provide you with as many legitimate ways to help as we can. If you are with an organization that is heading up a volunteer or supply drive, please contact me here.

The American Red Cross

Please consider donating blood and financial support to the American Red Cross of Western KY which covers Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Hardin (IL), Hickman, Hopkins, Johnson (IL), Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Massac (IL), McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Pope (IL), Pulaski (IL) and Trigg counties.

Kentucky State Police

Donations are being accepted at CFSB in Mayfield (100 Dick Castleman Bypass Mayfield, KY), or call 270-727-5114.

Team Western KY Tornado Relief Fund

If you would like to make a donation, Governor Andy Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Donations will assist those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather. https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief

Love the 812 in Newburgh/Chandler

Love the 812 will be collecting water, snacks, toiletries, diapers, and other supplies on Sunday from 8-1 at The Refuge Christian Church on the corner of Bell and Telephone Rd in Chandler and throughout the week. Love the 812 will collect through Wednesday, but drop off times TBA.

Henderson Police Dept

The Henderson Police Dept is collecting donations at the Henderson Armory, located at 735 N Elm St in Henderson KY on Saturday until 8 PM and on Sunday from 8 AM - 8 PM. You can also drop off at Methodist Temple UMC on Sunday.

Supplies Needed:

Water



Gatorade



Non-Perishable Food Items



Hygiene Products: soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes



Cleaning Supplies



Paper products such as Toilet Paper and Paper Towels



Trash Bags



Gloves (latex and work gloves)



Hand sanitizer



Baby supplies



Pet supplies



Flashlights



Batteries



Candles & matches/lighters



Rain ponchos



Blankets



First-aid kits



Plastic totes and lids



Rakes



Shoves



Brooms



Duct Tape

Texas Roadhouse Evansville

Take supplies to Texas Roadhouse today, Saturday, Dec 11th.

Due to last night’s deadly storms in Mayfield, KY Texas Roadhouse in Evansville is doing a 1 day supply drive to help those in immediate need. If you would like to contribute we will have a U-Haul parked in front of the restaurant to accept the following items:

-Non-perishable food

-Water

-Clothes

-Flashlights and batteries

-First aid supplies

-Blankets and pillows.

We will be dropping them off tomorrow morning to relief groups in Mayfield.

Thank you for your support and for giving back to those affected by last night’s storms.

Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is responding with relief supplies, including tarps, food, water, cleanup supplies, and other necessities. We will continue to post updates here. Join us in our response by donating here.

His Church Owensboro

Calling on our area! Anyone that is able and willing to help, you can drop off canned goods and/or medical supplies tonight from 4-8pm.

River of Life Church

Mayfield needs gasoline & water! We will have a trailer set out tomorrow.

If you can, please bring a gas can full of gas or diesel and cases of water! Winter clothing is accepted as well.

Between the hours of 8:30 AM & 12:30 PM!

We will be taking this to them tomorrow afternoon!

725 WASHINGTON STREET

HENDERSON, KY

If you have a truck and would like to help transport gasoline, please message us!!!!

To donate money:

https://riveroflifeky.churchcenter.com/giving/to/relief

Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side

K & W Premier Heating and Air is teaming up with D.J. Tree Service to collect donation items for the families that fell victim to the devastating tornadoes! Come see us and fill our trailer and their truck full!! We will be parked by the BBQ place by Parkway Pizza on Broadway ALL day on Sunday!! Can't make it by, message me I'll come pick your items up!!

https://www.facebook.com/kwheatingandair/posts/372703371278637

Santa's Lookout in Scottsville, KY

Santa's Lookout will be donating $5 from each ticket sold tonight to the American Red Cross.

Joyce Meyer Hand of Hope in Partnership with Relevant Church of Paducah KY

Last night, our community was forever changed. Our hearts are heavy and are with the city of Mayfield. As we work to set up relief efforts, coming together to offer help and hope for this community, we want to offer our fellow ARC churches, local churches, and anyone who would like a way to extend help. If you would like to give to aid in these efforts, you can give here -or- you can text amount to 84321 with the word ‘Mayfield’. 100% percent of the funds will be used in these efforts.

December 10th Tornado Destruction in Ohio County WBKR listener Kimberly Law Craft sent us photos out of Ohio County of the destruction caused by a tornado on December 10, 2021.

Dec 10 Tornado Destruction in Mayfield KY