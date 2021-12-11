Southwest Indiana Chamber to Give Free Webinar on OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

-From the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce

If you own a business with more than 100 employees, you are likely preparing for the new vaccine mandates. The Southwest Indiana Chamber is there to help you navigate the rollout.

Register Now Event Description:

While the fate of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for employers with 100 or more workers is now in the hands of the federal court system, we encourage impacted businesses to continue to prepare to get into compliance. Join us for an informative webinar on OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring private employers with 100+ employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests and wear masks. Hear from the experts at Kahn, Dees, Donavan and Kahn to find out what this mandate means for your business.

Fees/Admission:

Free