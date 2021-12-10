Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois.

Seeing Unique Animals

I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.

lucas-ludwig-fSZ4Gg6GOBg-unsplash

Mythical Creatures

There is another category of rare creatures. That is the mythical kind. For example, a pegasus or winged horse. The chance of seeing one of those is zero to none. They are not real. Could it actually be possible to see an animal from fairy tales? I did not think so until recently.

Summerfield Zoo via Facebook

Real-Life Unicorn Discovered In Illinois

During the latest hunting season, a man was out looking for deer. He was quite surprised by what he ran into instead. It was a unicorn. I am not kidding, check out the video for yourself.

Okay, before you start calling me crazy, please let me explain a bit little more. I realize it looks like a white deer, which by the way is very rare too. It is hard to tell by the video because it is kind of far away but check out this Facebook post about it.

Now, look carefully at the picture. Do you see it? There is a single horn in the middle of its head pointing forward. I am smart enough to know there are not any real unicorns but this is about as close as you are going to get.

