Famous Midwestern Family Does Christmas Vacation Light Show

Now, this is a light show that I have got to see.

One of my favorite holiday movies is "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation," so when I saw what this one family did to their house I was really blown away. They really took the Clark Griswold decoration to a whole new level. The light show is from the iconic scene where Clark is trying to figure out why the Christmas lights are not coming on, and well we all know what happens next.

It's a family tradition in my house to decorate the tree and watch this movie, even my kids are starting to like it. I wish I knew how to do this, setting music to lights, it seems easy, but I am sure there's a lot more to it than I think. You have to wonder what this family is going to come up with next.

