This past week, the National Weather Service started warning us that a storm was coming our way. Storms hit us all the time and as the person who has reported on almost every storm for this station for the past ten years, I didn't think much about it. But I started changing my mind when the NWS started using words like "supercell" and reported that conditions were like 2014 and 2017 when the area saw F3 and F4 tornadoes. I was so concerned I asked my mom and pops, who live in between Owensboro and Hartford, KY to come stay with us overnight. I am so glad I did because a tornado ripped through about five miles from their home.

Along with a few other co-workers, I stayed up for most of the night updating our watches and warnings page and also the social media accounts. It was as bad as they were predicting - worse even. The warnings came in so fast and keeping up with a storm that was hitting multiple cities at once and traveling between 50 and 80 mph was dang near impossible.

Late December 10, 2021 - Western KY is Hit with a Monster Storm

While watching Wayne Hart from Eyewitness News 25, I knew things got real when he talked about a storm system that hit Arkansas and killed multiple people that was headed our way. When the National Weather Service tweeted, "TORNADO EMERGENCY FOR MAYFIELD. A VIOLENT TORNADO IS MOVING INTO THE CITY OF MAYFIELD. TAKE SHELTER NOW! #KYwx" I knew it was bad. Really really bad.

Today, it's being reported that over 300 tornadoes came from the storm that devastated states from all over the Midwest. And in Kentucky, more than a dozen counties experienced storm damage from tornadoes and high winds. One particular tornado leveled the city of Mayfield, KY. It's being reported that over 50 people are dead from the demon tornado that hit Mayfield with more expected over the next few days.

The Morning of December 11th - We See the Destruction in Daylight

Governor Andy Beshear said in a briefing that he requested an Immediate Federal Emergency Declaration. He also activated the National Guard - they are arriving in the state this morning.

Hearing all of this is hard enough but sometimes it takes seeing exactly what they are talking about to actually understand how incredibly destructive this storm system was. Because it was dark, we had to wait until this morning to get a handle on this destruction.

On the Ground in Mayfield, KY

Ryan Mitchum, who has listed Mayfield, KY as his home on Facebook posted a live video of the destruction this morning. Watching this is beyond heartbreaking. In the video, Ryan urges those watching to pray for them.

A Bird's-Eye View of Mayfield, KY

Drone footage of the area from Brandon Clement and others gives you an overview of the terrible destruction throughout the area.

CNN is reporting that over 100 people are trapped in a candle factory that was also demolished. You can see the video of that here.

What Can You Do to Help?

We will bring you ways to help when they become available. In the meantime, please consider donating blood and financial support to the American Red Cross of Western KY which covers Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Hardin (IL), Hickman, Hopkins, Johnson (IL), Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Massac (IL), McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Pope (IL), Pulaski (IL) and Trigg counties.

UPDATE: The Henderson Police Dept is collecting donations at the Henderson Armory, located at 735 N Elm St in Henderson KY on Saturday until 8 PM and on Sunday from 8 AM - 8 PM.

Supplies Needed:

Water

Gatorade

Non-Perishable Food Items

Hygiene Products: soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes

Cleaning Supplies

Paper products such as Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Trash Bags

Gloves (latex and work gloves)

Hand sanitizer

Baby supplies

Pet supplies

Flashlights

Batteries

Candles & matches/lighters

Rain ponchos

Blankets

First-aid kits

Plastic totes and lids

Rakes

Shoves

Brooms

Duct Tape

Dec 10 Tornado Destruction in Mayfield KY

