You're welcome! Yes, I will go ahead and say it, because you're gonna love today's What's Cookin'? recipe.

A couple of days ago, I decided to bake up a big batch of Macaroni and Cheese. I had been craving it, but hadn't had the chance to get into the kitchen and whip it up. So, I decided it was time to finally let it whip.

By the way, this recipe makes a ton, so I called Angel (my morning radio cohost) and told her to swing by the house and pick some up. By the way, her daughter Charlotte loves mac & cheese, so I informed her that Uncle Chad just cooked up a big batch for her. She was apparently quite happy about it. I got the empty dish back the very next morning.

Here's how you make this recipe, which includes a fun Kentucky twist. This is quick, easy, cheesy and smoky!

MACARONI AND CHEESE w/ KY BOURBON SMOKED PAPRIKA



1 box of elbow macaroni

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)

1 cup Colby cheese (shredded)

2 tablespoons butter

2 and 3/4 cups half & half

A can and 1/2 Campbell's Cheddar Cheese condensed soup

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika (I use a Bourbon smoked paprika I got at Hillview Farms Meats)

This particular Bourbon Smoked Paprika is from Bourbon Barrel Foods in Louisville.

Directions:

**As I mentioned, there are two ways to cook this. If you decide to cook it in a Crock Pot, do NOT cook the macaroni. However, if you intend to bake this in the oven, go ahead and cook your macaroni according to label directions.**

Combine the half & half with the Campbell's Cheddar Cheese soup (until smooth), then mix in the paprika and black pepper.

Pour in the macaroni, half of the cheddar cheese and Colby cheese, the butter (cut into small pieces) and mix all that with your half & half/cheddar cheese soup mixture. Mix well.

Pour into a baking dish (or the Crock Pot) and top with the remaining shredded cheese.

If you are cooking this in a slow cooker, cook on low for 3 hours.

If you are baking this in the oven, prepare a baking dish (I like to butter it) and bake for roughly 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

ENJOY! I promise you. It is cheesy and delicious and SMOKY!

