If you've ever dreamed of owning your own vacation home, now's your time. How about one that's a short drive from Owensboro with stunning views of Lake Beshear? Check out this adorable fixer-upper that you can make your very own.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One thing that I've missed the most about moving from Michigan is the water. There were lakes around every turn. Summers were best-spent swimming, boating, and lying on the beach with friends. When I moved to Kentucky, I was asked to go to the lake to swim, and I jumped at the chance. To my surprise, we pulled up to Windy Hollow, and there was no "lake" that I could see. It was more like a swimming hole. I knew at that moment swimming as I knew it was gone! The longer I've lived here I learned that there are some great lakes within driving distance. What a relief. Knowing that I started dreaming about a vacation home on the lake. My husband disagrees, as he complains about the upkeep, will we use it enough, and the costs of owning one. Then, I saw this gem on social media. I know the answer will still be a big fat no, but it's something that maybe you'd love to take a look at.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Clark Young on Unsplash Photo by Clark Young on Unsplash loading...

Own Your Very Own Lake House

Nestled within Pennyrile Forest State Park, Lake Beshear is a 760-acre reservoir located just south of Dawson Springs near Madisonville. From bass, trout to crappie fishing, it's a fisherman's paradise. If you like swimming, boating, tubing, or water skiing, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Lake life is the best life. You can own this piece of heaven. Take a look for yourself and if you're interested, contact Josh Parish with L. Steve Castlen Realtors at 270-871-4126 for an appointment.

Love Lake Life? Cutest Unfinished Vacation House That You Can Own If you've ever dreamed of owning your own vacation home, now's your time. How about one that's a short drive from Owensboro with stunning views of Lake Beshear? Check out this adorable fixer-upper that you can make your very own.