Lighthouse Keeper is the Most Michigan Summer Job: How to Apply

Spend two weeks tending the Lighthouse at Tawas Point and put Michigan's most-Googled job on your resume. You'll have to pay to do it, though.

There are 129 lighthouses in the State of Michigan, on the shores of the surrounding Great Lakes. Some people make it a bucket list item to visit them all. If your dream has always been to work in one, this is your chance to make it come true as the very popular Tawas Point Lighthouse keeper program is back for 2022.

Built in1876, Tawas Point Lighthouse is located in Tawas Point State Park on a spit of land between Tawas Bay and Lake Huron. It is so beautiful, they call it "Michigan's Cape Cod." You could live in this Victorian‐era lighthouse keeper's dwelling on the shores of Lake Huron for 2 weeks in return for about 70 hours of volunteer work.

Keepers serve in teams of two to four people and can be made up of family members and friends. The job is greeting visitors, giving tours, and providing information about the lighthouse and Tawas area. In addition to providing an informative and educational experience, keepers will be asked to perform basic facility maintenance, sweeping floors, removing trash, cleaning bugs off windows, and sweeping outdoor walkways. Here's the catch: you have to pay $250 per person to land the gig.

Interested? Complete and submit the Tawas Point Lighthouse keeper application form before 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. There is a $10 nonrefundable application fee. For more program information, email TawasKeepers@Michigan.gov.

