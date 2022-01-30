Watching the Packer game, check. Hanging with your bestie, check. Plenty of liquor consumed, check. Arguing about the TV show "How I Met Your Mother" and beating the hell out of each other...CHECK! NYPOST

Funny man is getting punch in face with fist. vchal loading...

After the game was over, the two friends heading to a bar in Janesville, Wi. This is where things got funny...The two "buddies" heading back to the car, loaded, and started talking about their favorite television show..."How I Met Your Mother."

137942929 Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

“Yes, we love that show.” - Alan Huschka

It appears that they are very passionate about that show too...To the point that they beat each other to a bloody pulp. Over a tv show.

162447473 manaemedia loading...

So the two fought IN the car, literally sitting next to each other punching away. They wanted to pound each other soooo badly that they stopped the car, got out, and fought in the MIDDLE OF THE ROAD.

An irritated young man driving a vehicle is expressing his road rage. arenacreative loading...

When officers arrived the one "friend" was so bloody and beaten that he could barely stand, and could barely speak...an absolute blood soaked mess. Again, over a tv show.

A police office on the side of the road as he writes a ticket. aijohn784 loading...

Huschka admitted to being the driver of the car, so he was nailed with the DUI. He also got hit with "bail jumping" for violating the terms of his release. Holy crap, I do NOT like tv that much...at all.

What a way to get arrested. The two sounded, "ok" with what happened. It's too buddies fighting and everything is gonna be ok. Go Pack Go!