Discovery+ Series ‘Ghost Hunters’ Investigates ‘Kentucky Horror House’

When it comes to the supernatural and ghost hunting, there are probably rules we need to follow in the physical realm. But in the other-worldly realm? I'm not sure.

GHOSTS

I say that because I've always believed that if you set out to find a ghost or to see if a structure or, say, a cemetery or playground is haunted, you won't have much luck. By the same token, that doesn't explain the myriad films and videos we've seen throughout the years that recount ghostly encounters. Maybe some spirits WANT to be on camera. Who knows? Like I said, maybe there aren't any rules.

GHOST HUNTERS ON DISCOVERY+

Rules or no rules, the team that investigates supernatural occurrences and things that go bump (or worse) in the night on the Discovery+ series Ghost Hunters--which has moved over from SyFy--probably wouldn't have let this weekend's episode go into production if they hadn't found anything at the "Kentucky Horror House".

THE ABNER GAINES HOUSE

Officially, it is called the Abner Gaines House, and it's a 19th-century tavern that seems to have a dark and scary cloud hanging over its roof, based on the number of deaths that have occurred there over the centuries--and not just natural deaths, but murders and suicides, too.

Located at 150 Old Nicholson Road in Walton, Kentucky--between Lexington and Cincinnati--the Abner Gaines House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, according to KentuckyTourism.com, and was seemingly plagued with bad fortune from its inception. The Boone County Library has documented some of these goings-on via its YouTube channel.

NKYViews.com tells us of sightings of headless men and of an electrician who was so rattled by what he thought was a ghost he saw in a window that he fled the tavern without his car.

Stories like these are what have drawn the Ghost Hunters to Walton, Kentucky, and they'll share their experience on the newest episode which begins streaming on Discovery+ this Saturday, January 29th.

[SOURCE: Louisville Courier-Journal]

Scariest Ghost Town In KY Has A Truly Terrifying Past And Can’t Be Found On A Map The month of October fills me with even more passion for abandoned and haunted places and things. I love to research legends, folklore, and stories from all over the world, but especially right here in Kentucky. Some of the stories are pure legend with no real facts to back them up. But, I’m a sucker for a good ghost story.

One such legend involves a small town, a murdering teacher, and mysterious disappearances that went on for decades. This is what I learned about the legend of Elsewhere, KY.

A construction worker and journalist, by the name of Seamus Coffey, was volunteering at a Senior Citizen’s center and he met a man named, Earl. The gentleman was about 80 years old and told him a story of something that happened in Elsewhere. KY.

"When I was a boy, my pa’ and I went to the Elsewhere General Store to get some rock candy and chicken feed. I stood outside while pa’ talked to Mrs. Ellison the shopkeep. Pa’ loaded the feed into the truck and handed me the candy. Right about then, there was this loud scream from the schoolhouse. I don’t know right well what happened ’cause pa” told me to stay in the truck, but after that we never went back to Elsewhere."

"When I was a few years older, I went back there with some friends. We were just dumb kids foolin’ around. My friend Jason went inside the schoolhouse and I never saw him again. We spent the rest of the day looking for him and later the police did a search but found nothing. Shortly after that the county disconnected Elsewhere road from HWY 280. It’s been about 60 years and you’re the first person to mention the place in half a century, son."

After that, Seamus started searching for any information he could find about Elsewhere. He found an article in the Louisville Courier-Journal. The article covered a story about Elsewhere being abandoned for health and safety reasons. It was dated April 2nd, 1953. The article also gave him a piece of the puzzle that was missing, the exact location of Elsewhere. The town was located two miles north of New Concord (KY) just off of HWY 280. So, of course, he had to go there for himself.

This is the terrifying story of what he found in Elsewhere.

A List of Kentucky Haunts Includes These Owensboro Locations Every city on Earth has its fair share of ghost stories. Owensboro is no exception.