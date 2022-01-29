Do You Really Need To Turn Your Car Off While Pumping Gas?

Recently, I stopped to fill up my tank on my way to work. As I was pumping my gas, someone pulled up, got out of their SUV, left it running and started pumping his gas. It struck me as odd that he would do this considering there were signs everywhere warning him against such a thing.

I wondered if it was really a legit warning. If he wasn't paying attention to the warning signs at the gas station, why was I? After all, it WAS cold outside. I would have liked to have kept my car running too. But should I?

Get our free mobile app

Don't Leave the Engine Running

Make sure you put your vehicle in park and turn the engine off before pumping gas. You should also switch off any auxiliary 12-volt power sources such as phone chargers and cigarette lighters because, while rare, they can be a potential igniter of a fuel fire.

- familyhandyman.com

According to Readers Digest, these are the more things you should avoid doing at the gas station .

Smoking a cigarette

Re-entering your vehicle while it's fueling

Driving away with nozzle still attached

Using your cell phone at the pump

Toping off the tank

Not locking your car doors

Using credit or debit cards

Splashing gas unto your skin

Pumping gas into a unapproved portable container

Inhaling gasoline fumes

Leaving your car on while you pump

Putting diesel fuel into unleaded tank

Not paying attention to warning sign

Find out the whys, HERE.

More things to know that you should and shouldn't do when pumping gas.

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice