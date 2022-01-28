I remember the very first time I drove through Versailles, Kentucky. If you've ever driven through, you'll know exactly what I am describing. There are two things to keep an eye out for. 1) The incredible amounts of horse farms and the beauty of them. 2) The castle!!

Look, as a kid, one of my all-time favorite toys was my Fisher Price castle. Do you all remember that?

Get our free mobile app

It was THE best and made me, and every other kid who had one, want to live in a castle one for real!

Well, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is giving YOU the chance to spend the night in one. Yes! For real.

They've teamed up with The Kentucky Castle for a fun Valentine's-themed fundraiser. The Botanical Garden is raffling tickets for just $20 per person and one lucky winner is going to win a one-night stay at the Kentucky Castle on Saturday, February 12th and be treated to dinner there as well. That's a prize valued at over $600 and all proceeds will benefit the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden here in Owensboro.

As Executive Director Laurna Strehl says, "You can ask anyone to join you on this special trip- your mom, your best friend, your daughter, your sister,... or buy a chance a give to someone as a very nice gift!"

Only 500 tickets total will be sold and you can purchase yours by CLICKING HERE! Tickets went on sale on January 14th and sales will close at 11am CST on Friday, February 4th.

Luxury Cabin in the Kentucky Mountains Is Perfect For A Quiet Getaway Most people think of the beach when they plan a vacation but our family equally loves heading to a cabin in the woods to getaway. We found a luxury cabin in the Kentucky Mountains and it's perfect.

This Kentucky Farmhouse Airbnb Attracts People From All Around The World One Kentucky Airbnb is quite popular all around the world. We took a look around.