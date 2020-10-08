Western Kentucky Botanical Garden (Shaped by Faith)

Recently I visited the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden with my granddaughter Eva Grace, after filming a TV show for Project Volunteer. To say that the garden is impressive in its growth and beauty is an understatement. There is beauty everywhere you look when you walk through this magnificent gem of a garden located right here in our community. The Garden more than impressed my granddaughter as she took in the sights and smells of the different themed gardens and looked up at the big basket, smart flower, children's playhouse, and so much more!

I have known the founders and Director of the Garden Susie and Bill Tyler for many years. Time Warner used to film my exercise show, Shape Up, in the Garden years ago and it was beautiful then, but now, even more magnificent! Susie recently turned over her position as Director of the Garden since its beginning stages to Laurna Strehl.

Laurna is so passionate about bringing awareness to the WKBG and wants to share with everyone how the land was turned into a beautiful environment that helps foster an awareness and encourages interaction with nature. She has big plans for the Garden!

Laurna announced the WKBG upcoming fundraiser, Back Woods Brawl, it is on their website that is up and running and available for preview now! https://one.bidpal.net/backwoodsbrawl

Back Woods Brawl begins at 9am on October 1st. You can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Collection of 15 Rare Bourbons- 1 winner takes all. And there are numerous silent auction items that you can bid on and Brawl to the finish. The auction and raffle close on October 23rd at 6pm CST. Facebook live will be held at 6:30pm on The Garden’s Facebook Page to conduct the raffle drawing and announce 1 very lucky winner. https://www.wkbg.org/

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is open 7 days a week 9am to 6pm through October 31st. November 1st is when they decrease the hours of operation due to lower temperatures and daylight savings. Laurna said they have seen a significant increase in Photographers and photo sessions being held at The Garden. She mentioned they also have had a record setting amount of Weddings booked for 2021! Because of the Pandemic, brides and grooms are seeking outdoor venues and are booking well in advance.

From Laurna, on ways to support The Garden The Garden is a 501c3 nonprofit and we are always planning for and adhering to a budget. There are several ways you can contribute or donate to The Garden. The 1st thing is- Become a member of The Garden! Membership dollars help to cover operating expenses. The Garden is on the grow, so our expenses have increased. We hired extra help this year for grounds maintenance and the reward was great! The Garden has received so many compliments on how nice and beautiful everything looks.

Another way to support us- is to Visit The Garden! Bring your out of town guests, plan picnics with your kids, and participate in our events. After you have left The Garden- TELL everyone about your experience to help spread the word about us. There are many local residents who STILL don’t know we are here. You talking about us and posting on social media about us is such effective advertising.

You can also Donate to The Garden. On our website https://www.wkbg.org/, there is a tab you can click for donations. You can donate to honor a loved one or just simply donate.

Garden Admission

Members are always FREE

Adults: $5, Seniors: $3

Students & Youths: $1

Location (MAP): 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301

Contact Us!

The Garden Has A New Phone Number: 270-993-1234

​wkbg@bellsouth.net

P.O. Box 22562

​Owensboro, KY 42304