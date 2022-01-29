Besides making face masks the new 'it' accessory and causing countless arguments over mandates and vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic also brought out creative ways to make dining outdoors in the winter possible. Namely, super cool heated outdoor igloos.

Several Rockford area restaurants are sporting their own outdoor igloos to dine in now, (see a list here), but Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, Wisconsin is stepping up their igloo dining experience just in time for Valentine's Day.

Not only will Lake Lawn's Igloo Dinner feature a lot of wine, but four courses of Italian dishes that pair perfectly with different wine selections. Here's a look at the delicious in store for you at Lake Lawn Resort's Scarpetta Wine Dinner;

Sip and savor a variety of wines expertly paired with an Italian four-course meal. Dinner will be served under the stars in our expansive private igloo with views overlooking Delavan Lake.

Not let's get to the important details you need to know about this dinner:

The Scarpetta Wine Dinner takes place February 11, 2022, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort located at 2400 Geneva St. in Delavan, Wisconsin.

Seating is limited to 40 people, and tickets must be purchased in advance, here.

If you're busy on February 11th, but still want to treat your sweetie to a delicious experience for Valentine's Day, Lake Lawn Resort has small outdoor igloos that seat up to 6 people that you can reserve now too! Get those details, here.

Can I give you one more piece of advice? If you are already making the short drive to Delavan to enjoy a special meal at Lake Lawn Resort, you might as well book an overnight stay there too. They have other Valentine's Day packages available, and some include a spa day too! Explore all the options now at lakelawnresort.com.

