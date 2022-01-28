How To Make Shockingly Delicious Burnt Ends Out Of Spam

This is a new and unique take on burnt ends that oddly sounds delicious.

Over the past few years, grilling has become quite the hobby of mine. There's something gratifying about making something on the grill that you put a lot of time and effort in and see the reaction on people's faces after trying your food. Not to toot my own horn here, but usually, those faces are surprised and satisfied after they try my grilled food.

I've tried out different types of grills, several ways to make food, and a ton of new seasonings to add to the taste. While I could give you some tips on how to grill certain food, I'd rather broaden your horizons with new flavors. There's a Facebook page that I follow called BBQ Smoking For Beginners that has given me several ideas on new things to try out, and I recently discovered one recipe that I was very interested in trying out for two reasons. The first is that it is a recipe for burnt ends. If you have ever had burnt ends, whether it be beef or pork belly, they are some of the best BBQ you will eat. The second reason why I was very interested in this recipe is that these burnt ends are made from a very underrated snack, Spam.

How To Make Spam Burnt Ends

Step 1: Cut one can of Spam into 20 pieces. Then cut one large potato into eight pieces. Place both the Spam and potatoes into a large bowl to soak overnight, changing the water out once. (Presoaking will help remove access salt from Spam).

Step 2: Remove Spam from water and pat dry with a paper towel. Discard potatoes.

Step 3: Rub down the Spam with your favorite BBQ Rub. I prefer Killer Hogs Barbecue The BBQ Rub or Weber BBQ Rub.

Step 4: Set your smoker for 225 degrees and smoke Spam for about 45 minutes.

Step 5: While the Spam is in the smoker, place 2 tbsp of butter, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, and 16 oz. of your favorite BBQ sauce in a pan until well blended and heated.

Step 6: Add Spam to the sauce and continue to smoke it for another 1 1/2 hours or until caramelized.

Step 7: Serve and enjoy!

I think this will make for a great appetizer for any get-together, especially the upcoming Super Bowl. While Spam sometimes gets a bad reputation, when cooked properly it really is delicious. This is another example of how Spam could be really good. Give it a try for yourself and let me know what you think!

