If you have a sweet tooth this small town in Indiana will take you on the most delicious stroll of your life.

ALL ABOUT HUNTINGBURG

Huntingburg, Indiana, is one of the cutest little towns you will ever visit. I would compare it to a town in a Hallmark movie literally. From the quaint little shops to the gorgeously designed homes it is absolutely perfect and just a short drive from anywhere in the Tri-State area. They put themselves on the map for being featured in "A League of Their Own" and "Hard Rain"? It's true and totally cool.

VISIT FOR A SUPER SWEET TREAT

The town is hosting its first-ever Chocolate Walk. Just the name of the event sounds amazing. There are around 15 different shops and restaurants that are going to participate in this decadent delightfulness on Friday, February 11.

Here's how it will work;

Anyone wanting to be a part of the event purchases a $5 Chocolate Passport that also gets them a $5 merchant coupon good for one of the participating stores. They can visit the different places involved from February 2-February 12 to be entered to win fun prizes. On Friday, February 11, hearts will be placed in the Downtown area where visitors can follow them to different businesses and pick up a sweet treat.

Businesses participating include;

-Chocolate Bliss

-Gypsy Girls

-Bean to Sprout

-Firefly Boutique

-Fry'd & Chop'd

-Ella & Ivy

-Michievious Mutts

-Gehlhausen's Floral & Gifts

-Tretter Jewelry

-Around the Corner

-Lush

-My Little Soap Shop

-The Downtown Emporium

-Rugged Foot

-Family Roots Nursery

MAKE A PIT STOP WHILE YOU'RE THERE

Angel here and just a little travelers tip while you are in Huntingburg, make sure and stop by Gaslight Pizza. Joe and I absolutely love their food and the atmosphere and the cheese sticks are to DIE for.

