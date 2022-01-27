Indiana Cat Snuggles Like A Lap Dog [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Thomas.

Hi, I’m Thomas! I’m a laid back, snuggly 3-year-old. I was found roaming outdoors, but that’s no life for me! I would love to have a family and a warm bed of my own. Give me some chin scratches and I’ll repay you with a lifetime of unconditional love and purrs. Come visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccines.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Look what the Vanderburgh Humane Society has been up to.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

Visit the River Kitty Cat Cafe, the VHS Resale Shop, and contact the VHS to see how you can involved with Cardiac For Canines.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

