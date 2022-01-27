This is FREYA, our Thursday Pet of the Week, from It Takes a Village. FREYA might be considered a dog with special needs - this sweet girl is deaf, but that doesn't stop her from living life to the fullest.

FREYA is a 5-year-old Boxer mix. Her ears might not work, but those eyes make up for it - they are gorgeous. FREYA has been on several 'rent-a-dog' dates, and everyone loves her. A recent renter said that FREYA thinks she's a lapdog and enjoyed just cuddling on the couch.

Due to the amazing response to Betty White's birthday, and the outpouring of love and support, FREYA's adoption fee has been sponsored (that means she is FREE to adopt). You know if Betty were still alive, she would love to welcome FREYA into her home.

If you're interested in FREYA, you will need to set up a meet & greet first to make sure she is a right fit for your home. First, go ahead and fill out an online adoption application.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

