Sweets are my Achilles Heel, especially ice cream. No matter how much I eat for dinner on any given night, more times than not, I will eventually make myself a big bowl of ice cream to chow on while I sit and watch TV. Thanks to one ice cream company in Michigan, I'll soon be able to chow down on ice cream inspired by one of my other favorite sweet treats — Little Debbie snack cakes.

Like everyone my age (mid-40s), Little Debbie snack cakes were a staple of my school lunch. Mom would toss a package of Swiss Cake rolls into my lunch box along with my sandwich and chips, or whatever she happened to make for me that day. Even now, some 35+ years later, Swiss Cake Rolls are still one of my favorite snacks. I'll even pop into a convenience store every once in a while when I'm out and about and either grab a pack of those, a Fudge Round, a Nutty Buddy, or a Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich when I'm feeling a little snacky.

The fact that I'll soon be able to enjoy two of my favorite sweet treats in one package is something I'm honestly surprised didn't happen sooner.

Hudsonville Ice Cream has announced it will be launching seven new ice cream flavors inspired by Little Debbie on February 1st. According to the press release, the following flavors will be available in pint-sized containers:

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

I'll take 10 of each, please.

Not Their First Collaboration

This isn't the first time Hudsonville and Little Debbie have teamed up. Back in October, the two got together to create an ice cream inspired by the popular Christmas Tree Cakes which was only available during the holiday season. This difference this time is that these seven flavors will be a permanent addition to the Hudsonville lineup and will be available year-round.

Where Can You Get Some?

All seven flavors will be available at Walmart locations nationwide, including Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. My guess is they may be hard to find after they're first released because everyone is going to want to try them. However, the fact they're a permanent addition should mean you'll be able to get your hands on some once the newness wears off.

All I ask is that you leave a pint of Swiss Roll in there for me.

[Source: Cision PR Newswire]

