Mind-Blowing Hack To Keep Your Windshield From Fogging

This will save you a little bit of trouble on the roadways.

We all have had those moments where we get into our vehicle, especially in cold weather, and start driving down the road. Everything is going great until your windshield begins to fog. I've heard so many people say that they don't know what to do in that situation. Do they turn the heat or the AC on? Some people begin to panic, and rightfully so. Once your windshield gets foggy, it makes it difficult to see and it takes a bit for it to clear up.

I was today years old when I found out about a life hack that will solve that problem for you. Rather than having to fix the fog when it happens, this hack will prevent it all together. This hack is very quick and easy to do, and all you need is some shaving cream.

How To Use Shaving Cream To Prevent Your Windshield From Fogging

As I said, this is really easy to do. Just smear shaving cream on the inside of your windshield and then wipe it off. This will leave a thin layer of shaving cream coating on your windshield. Shaving cream contains similar anti-fogging solutions that commercial defoggers have.

This hack will also work on your glasses too. We all know that walking into an environment that is drastically hotter or colder than the one you just walked out of can cause your glasses to fog. Smear shaving cream on your lenses and you won't have that problem. Just repeat as needed.

