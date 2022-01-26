Get Your Pastry Passport Stamped As You Explore Indiana’s ‘Hoosier Pie Trail’

I've written before about the Indiana Foodways Alliance and all of the scrumptious-looking food trails they have put together. One trail in particular that I want to draw your attention to is the Hoosier Pie Trail, not just because pie is so very yummy, but also because that trail is active right now. You are invited to make your way along the trail from "Pie Day to Pi Day." That ridiculously clever name refers to January 23rd (Pie Day) through March 14th (Pi Day). Get it?

How to Enjoy the Hoosier Pie Trail

Add some proverbial stamps to your Indiana Culinary Trails Passport. It really is quite simple - there are two dozen restaurants (and their pies) from around Indiana included on the trail, and you are encouraged to visit some or all of them. In fact, if you visit at least two stops along the trail, within the previously mentioned time frame, you will eligible to receive a free "Pie-oneer" t-shirt, and you'll be qualified to win FREE PIE FOR A YEAR!

Hoosier Pie Trail Locations

These stops along the trail are listed in alphabetical order, not geographic.

1925 Pubhouse in Anderson, IN Anita's Kitchen in Pendleton, IN Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana, IN Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery in Danville, IN Caruso's Italian Restaurant in Angola, IN Christo's Family in Plymouth, IN Concannon's in Muncie, IN Fashion Farm in Ligonier, IN Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville, IN Heaven's Delight in Anderson, IN Hostess House in Marion, IN Joe Huber's Family Farm Restaurant in Starlight, IN Julie's Tell Street Cafe in Tell City, IN Kimmel House in Kimmell, IN Martinsville Candy Kitchen in Martinsville, IN Moser's Austrian Cafe in New Carlisle, IN Mrs. Wick's Pies in Winchester, IN Oasis Diner in Plainfield, IN Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brew House in Lizton, IN Stone's Family Restaurant in Greensburg, IN Sunshine and Cinnamon Cafe in Alexandria, IN The Bluebird Restaurant in Morristown, IN The Dutchmaid Eatery & Gift in Bremen, IN Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield, IN

