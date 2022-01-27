If you are an animal lover this will truly hit home. A family from Owensboro is seeking help finding their dog that got off its leash.

UPDATE: DAISY HAS BEEN FOUND

This was posted by Daisy's Owners;

Daisy has been found! I can’t thank all of you kind people enough for what y’all did. And to the woman who picked her up you made my family come back together. I’m extremely thankful and glad we moved to Owensboro. I love you all and thank you so much. I’m so happy my family is back. Six days running around Owensboro like a wild puppy, who said pitbull can’t survive in the cold

HAVE YOU EVER LOST AN ANIMAL?

Angel here and if you have ever lost an animal you know it is one of the worst feelings in the world when your special furry friends go missing. An Owensboro pup is missing and the clock is ticking in these cold temps.

RUNAWAY PUP

Miss Daisy has been missing since Friday, January 21. Here owners have been frantically searching for her and need our help to bring her home.

Here's what happened to sweet Daisy;

Yesterday morning around 11 am around the Town Square Mall area our pitbull daisy took off running and got off the leash. We still haven’t heard anything and we just want our dog back.

The family is offering a $50 reward for the safe return.

Get our free mobile app

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The family has driven around in the area where Daisy lives. Her owners have placed food for her behind Sam's club which is where she was spotted in hopes she finds it and hasn't gone hungry. They want to bring her home because they know it is super cold outside and is concerned with her safety. The best way to help is to go and share Daisy's photo and this article with others so her face is blanketed in our community. If you see Daisy she may or may not come to you but you can stop and contact her owners, Matt (2704994259) or Joice (2705842878).

60 Adorable Photos of Dogs Wearing Sweaters To celebrate National Dress Up Your Pet Day, I asked my friends if their dogs ever wear sweaters. The overwhelming answer was "Yes" and we have dozens of photos to prove it.

PUP CUPS: The Restaurants in Owensboro Who Serve Ice Cream for Dogs Does your dog scream for ice cream? If so, here's a list of restaurants in the Owensboro area who serve "pup cups" for dogs!