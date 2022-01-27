When it comes to Bigfoot sightings, I'll be the first one to get excited and want to go in search of the great furry mystery. If I see a post on social media, I go right to the source and want to know more.

Get our free mobile app

Once, one of my high school friends posted a photo of something he saw while on a run. It looked like a silhouette of Bigfoot in a field. From the text in the post, I couldn't tell if he was serious or joking. On closer inspection, I could see it was only a huge wooden cut out Bigfoot, and nothing more. I imagined it was funny for passerby's, like my friend. From far away, the cut-out looked pretty real.

I noticed that his post had been shared many times. But by the looks of some of the comments, they thought his 'sighting' was a real one. It's hard telling just how far his intended tough-in-cheek post traveled on social media.

Similarly, this is what happened with this post from the Facebook page, The Georgetown Insider. A friend, knowing my love of Bigfoot sightings, took a screenshot of a the wording in the 'community alert.'

Here is the text from the post.

pullquotes alignment="full"]<div class="kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q"><div dir="auto">GEORGETOWN - The Scott County Sheriff's Department has shut down all traffic going in and out of Burton Pike in response to a Bigfoot sighting this afternoon.</div></div><div class="cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql o9v6fnle ii04i59q"><div dir="auto">Ashley Stephens Hibbard of Georgetown was gathering acorns today on her Burton Pike property when she spotted the mythical beast at the top of a hill. "I was frozen in fear because I knew that it was a Sasquatch," said Hibbard, still noticeably shaken from the incident. "I took a quick picture of it with my cellphone and then I ran back inside my house to call the Sheriff's department."</div></div><div class="cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql o9v6fnle ii04i59q"><div dir="auto">Deputies, working in conjunction with both Animal Control and the Scott County Humane Society, responded within minutes of Hibbard's call. "We had a couple units in the area," said Sheriff Tony Hampton. "We get a lot of Bigfoot calls this time of year because the creatures are very active in cold winter months."</div></div><div class="cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql o9v6fnle ii04i59q"><div dir="auto">Hibbard's cellphone was seized by Deputies so they could conduct a forensic analysis of her photograph. "My hunch is that it's your typical midwestern American Bigfoot," says Sheriff Hampton. "I'm not prepared to rule out the possibility that it's a Chupacabra, which are very migratory this time of year."</div></div><div class="cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql o9v6fnle ii04i59q"><div dir="auto">"I moved to the country so I could be safe," said a tearful Hibbard, "but I've already called my Realtor and told her that I'm moving back to the city!</div></div><div class="cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql o9v6fnle ii04i59q"><div dir="auto">This is a developing story.</div></div><div class="cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql o9v6fnle ii04i59q"> </div>[/pullquotes]

I thought, WOW, this is incredible. So, I went to the page to get more details. Once on the page, I discovered this in the About Section of the page.

This is a parody and satire publication. As much as we wish that these stories were true, they are not. Our full disclaimer can be found in each publication, as well as elsewhere on our site. Enjoy!

So, the post was only for fun, but it was shared almost 30K times. You can't blame those who shared. Unless you know to look for the fines details, you would miss the fact that this story is made up. The text and photos are really good. See the very convincing photos, HERE. They aren't great, but let's just say, I've seen worse photos that people believed were definite sightings.

It's funny I also assumed, like my friend, that it was Georgetown, KY, but when you look at the page, it never says where Georgetown located. The Georgetown Insider is just a name.

Just remember, before you share something you see on social media, do some research and read the fine print.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View