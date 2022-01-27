How To Order McDonald’s Four Fan-Inspired “Menu Hack” Items In Indiana

Thanks to social media, McDonald's will be serving up epic new menu items created by us, the consumer.

Social media is a very powerful tool. In this case, perhaps you have seen people on TikTok showing off their food creations and encouraging you to try them. Starbucks is probably the first chain that comes to mind when it comes to these kinds of creations. You've heard all about the Starbucks "Secret Menu" that is full of unique and delicious drinks created by fans. It's called the "Secret Menu" because these are drinks that you will not find on the menu at the store. Sometimes you can call the drink by it's secret menu name when you order and the barista will know how to make it, other times you just have to tell them what is in the drink and they can make it that way.

Starbucks isn't the only business with made-up menu items that people order. McDonald's is another example. In college, I discovered a concoction that goes by many names but we always called it a "Mc&itchen". It sounds odd, but I promise you it's delicious. It's simply a McDouble separated at the patties and a McChicken placed in the center. Trust me, you're going to want to try it. I'm actually eating one as I write this article.

McDouble and McChicken mash up WKDQ/Canva loading...

Anyway...

Beginning next week, McDonald's will be adding four limited-time-only "Menu Hack" items that you can order. These are all food mash-ups that are popular on social media, and most of these sound delicious. Below are the four "Menu Hack" items that you can order starting on January 31st.

1. The Hash Brown McMuffin- It's a Sausage McMuffin with a hash brown inside the sandwich. That's the only one from their breakfast menu.

2. The Crunchy Double- A double cheeseburger, but you add a layer of McNuggets at the bottom and drizzle them with barbecue sauce.

3. The Surf-and-Turf- A double cheeseburger with a Filet-O-Fish patty added in. And there's an extra middle bun, so it kind of looks like a Big Mac. (You can only order that one through their app for some reason.)

4. The Land, Air, and Sea- It's a Big Mac with two burger patties like usual . . . but also a Filet-O-Fish patty AND a McChicken patty.

There's only one tiny catch: everything comes separately, so you have to assemble them yourself. However, that shouldn't stop you from trying these out. Heck, while you're at it, order yourself a "Mc&itchen" too. Maybe they will add that to the list at some point. They'll most likely have to change the name before then though. In any event, you can swing by your local McDonald's and give these a try beginning next week. Report back to us to let us know which one was your favorite!

