Angel here and I come bearing beautiful bargains. Owensboro's St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store just dropped even better deals than EVER!

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL MISSION

We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.

St. Vincent De Paul here in Owensboro offers assistance to individuals and families in need. They also have their thrift store located on East 18th Street. You can find everything from clothing and accessories to furniture and household items.

BRAND-NEW DEEP DISCOUNTS

Angel here and I love heading into St. Vincent's Thrift Store not knowing exactly what I will find. To my delightful surprise, I visited this past Tuesday and found a new discount pricing chart. How it works there are different colored tags on the items in the store. Each week the percentages and what is on sale will change. Furniture was 50% off this week and they have amazing furniture. Did you know they have electronics and more? I was able to get a portable DVD player that we can take with us in the car and it is in perfect condition.

DONATING

If you're purging your home and plan on donating items remember this:

St. Vincent has criteria for donating and they ask if you wouldn't give it to your Grandmother please do not donate it. Make sure items are clean, folded, or on hangers and in good condition. Please don't drop off items that are broken or in bad shape. This takes time away from those working or volunteering. Please be mindful before dropping off.

