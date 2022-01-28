If Rockford implemented 4-day work weeks, how would this affect local businesses and their employees? Well, let's talk about it.

If it was my decision, I'd be all for it. BUT... which day would we get off? Monday or Friday? Maybe work every other day? Obviously, employees would have to be a little more productive to get 5 days worth of work completed within 4 days, but is it all worth it? I'll let you decide.

In Japan, New Zealand, Ireland, and Scotland they've already hopped on the 4-day work train. So, if you're eager to cut back on your workload per week, maybe it's time to move to these countries!

So, what are the pros to a 4-day work week?

Changing the amount of work days improves productivity in the workplace

Employees with a shorter work schedule potentially could feel more productive with only 4 days and their work week feels like it flies by.

Businesses attract more potential candidates to apply to their workplace

This means these businesses would be the largest competition in town. We know businesses are hurting right now with short staffing issues, so this would be a great incentive to draw more candidates to get back into the workforce.

You'd have more time to focus on family

I know so many people working endless hours just to afford a quality life for their children; that comes with the expense of less time spent with their kids. Having an extra day free to attend your child's soccer game or just hangout at home sounds wonderful.

More people will have a work-balance life

I know I've struggled for years to separate my work life to personal life. Nobody wants to clock out of work and go home to MORE WORK. This balance could improve mental health and decrease stress.

Now, what are the cons?

Businesses may suffer from 4-day work weeks

Depending on the business, this change could be harmful to business owners. Productivity may not meet expectations and there could be major delays on processing orders and negative feedback/reviews from consumers.

Employees will get burnt out very easily

Many people are willing to work longer work days to have a 3 day weekend, but that could lead to faster exhaustion and less productivity the longer 4-day work weeks go on. I feel this, I never want to feel burnt out because I really enjoy my job!

Reduce the amount of income an employee earns

Depending on the business, hours could be cut and employees could lose out on a large percentage of their checks. This could financially hurt families and companies could lose staff because of pay cuts and better pay elsewhere.

So, what's the verdict? Should Rockford bring the 4-day work week to town? Only by trial and error will we know if this change works with the world.

I'm rooting for Friday off because my brain is already checked out by the end of the week. Fingers crossed this change can be beneficial to everybody!