The most exciting event that WWE puts on each year is the Royal Rumble. It's coming up on Saturday, so let's talk about who could walk out winners.

The annual WWE Royal Rumble is coming up on Saturday in St. Louis. It's been ten years since I attended a Royal Rumble live in person. The last time happened to be the 2021 Royal Rumble that also took place in St. Louis. I'm excited to be making the trip to St. Louis once again to be in attendance for this year's event. The Royal Rumble, aside from WrestleMania, is the show that I look forward to most each year because there are so many surprises. You honestly never know what could happen in the Royal Rumble.

That being said, let's go through each match on the card and discuss what I think could happen to kick off the road to WrestleMania. Here we go!

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions:

Miz & Maryse vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix: I'm not going to lie, I think I am looking forward to seeing Edge's entrance for the first time more than anything. This match will see two real-life married couples take each other on in a mixed tag team match. This being the first time that Edge and Beth Phoenix have teamed together, I am going to give the win to them after several cheating attempts by Miz and Maryse.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop: First off, can we drop the name "Doudrop" and go back to Piper Niven? She's extremely talented and will no doubt be the WWE Raw Women's Champion one day, but that will not happen at the Royal Rumble. Big Time Becks will take an underhanded tactic to win the match and retain, sending her on her road to WrestleMania...which we will get into later.

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley: Aside from the two Royal Rumble matches, this is the match that I am looking forward to the most. Two legit fighters and massive men finally colliding for the first time. Lesnar has been looking past Lashley since the match was announced, but Lashley will be bringing the fight on Saturday. That being said, the feud with Roman and Brock is far from over. Hear me out: Paul Heyman will cost Brock the match. He and Roman have been playing Brock this whole time. Lashley regains the title, but Brock will be out for blood after the match. This will lead to Brock coming back later in the evening.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins: Two members of The Shield going one on one is the main event any night. This is likely going to be the match of the night. Roman is in his prime and Seth is one of the best in the ring today. Expect a great match with a lot of "this is awesome" moments. You can also expect the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns to walk out still the Universal Champion.

Men's Royal Rumble match: This might be the toughest Rumble match to predict a winner for in recent history. We know of a handful of men who will be participants in the match already: Johnny Knoxville, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode. However, of those names, I have a hard time saying one of them will walk out the winner. AJ and Big E have the best chance of winning, but there are still some names for the match that have yet to be announced. This leads back to Brock Lesnar. Mad after losing his WWE Championship, Brock enters and wins the Royal Rumble match and sets his eyes on main eventing WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

Women's Royal Rumble match: WWE announced many participants in a single shot, including spoiling a number of potential surprises in the process, which I think was a mistake. A lot of these names would have been better off being left a surprise. So far, here are the women announced for the Rumble: Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H., Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley, Tamina, Aliyah, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Brie Bella, Lita, Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan. There are a lot of potential winners here. The interaction between Charlotte Flair and Lita on SmackDown leads me to believe that the WWE has big plans for them in the future. Maybe Lita wins the Rumble and challenges Charlotte at Mania. However, this might be a long shot, but I think the winner is a name that has not been announced yet...Ronda Rousey. Watch her enter the Rumble at number 30 and win the match. This will lead to a highly anticipated WrestleMania main event between her and Becky Lynch. It's a match that fans have been wanting to see for years now. We could finally have it this year!

There you have it. My predictions for the Royal Rumble 2022. Could I be right? I hope so. Either way, we are in store for a great night full of surprises on Saturday. What do you think of my picks and who do you have winning?

