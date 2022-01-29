Fans of the cult classic, Donnie Darko are very familiar with Frank Anderson Jr., or as most know him, just plain ol' Frank the Rabbit.

While Donnie Darko did not do well in theaters when it was released in 2001, it has since moved up in popularity over the last 20+ years, gaining its right to be labeled as a cult classic. The movie follows a 16-year-old named Donnie, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Donnie struggles with his mental health, with some fans speculating that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia but whatever his diagnosis, Donnie hallucinates... and often.

It is one of those hallucinations that has really captured audiences, becoming a creature of iconic proportions, literally and metaphorically, in the world of film - Frank the Rabbit. Frank is a figment of Donnie's mind but the character itself is far darker than what most of us have floating around in our imaginations.

While a far cry from the traditional fluffy white rabbit that most of us would associate with the Easter Bunny of our childhood, Frank is something much more macabre. Nevertheless, there is an opportunity for you to pose for Easter photos with Frank the Rabbit!

You may remember back in December when we told you about an Evansville business that was hosting photos with Krampus, the anti-Santa of sorts from German myth. Well, they are back with an Easter photo shoot. You, your family, and even your leashed pets can join the Nick Nackery "After Dark" for photos and cookies!

The cost for photos is just $10 and the event takes place Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Nick Nackery, located at 201 East Virginia Street in Evansville. The Nick Nackery is Evansville's home for costumes, props, novelties, and more, all year long. Find the official Facebook event page here

