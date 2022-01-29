Events all across the country were put on hold or canceled altogether over the last two years. Many of those are coming back as in-person events in 2022, and Indy Pride Parade and Festival are among those making preparations for its grand return!

Volunteers Wanted

Currently, event organizers are recruiting volunteers and sponsors for the (previously) annual parade in celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Pride celebrations date back to the early 1980s in Indianapolis but in the early years, there were not publicly held events but rather private affairs often hosted in private establishments like area bars and restaurants.

Celebrating Pride for 40 Years

Over the last forty years, the Indianapolis Pride celebration has grown and evolved into what it is today - a beautiful celebration of love and diversity that honors the history of the LGBTQIA+ community not only Indy but across Central Indiana.

Keeping An Eye on Covid-19

Of course, event organizers are continuing to monitor the current health climate to ensure that the event can be held safely. In a press release, Indy Pride says,

We are thrilled to be planning 2022 in-person Indy Pride Events and are keeping all of you — our patrons, artists, volunteers, and vendors in mind! The safety of our community comes first. We are actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and will continue to do so throughout the coming months. With help from local health officials and our own Health Advisory Committee, Indy Pride will make final determinations on all health protocols closer to each of our planned events.

Indy Pride Will Be Tobacco-Free in 2022

On Facebook, event organizers also announced that 2022 will be a tobacco-free event. They have partnered with Quit Now Indiana to encourage members of the LGBTQIA+ to make healthier decisions when it comes to tobacco.

Indy Pride is teaming up with QUIT NOW INDIANA to encourage healthy lifestyles for all members of our community with all Pride events being tobacco-free. For support and resources to quit tobacco, visit them at quitnowindiana.com or call 1-800-QUIT NOW.

Biggest Fundraiser of the Year

Indy Pride Fest is the single, biggest fundraiser for Indy Pride, Inc., the non-profit that organizes the event. The funds raised are used to help support the LGBTQIA+ community through scholarships as well as contributing to other LGBTQIA+ support organizations.

When Is Indy Pride Parade and Festival?

Indy Pride Parade and Festival will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with the parade beginning at 10 am and the festival beginning at 11 am and continuing all afternoon and evening before coming to a close at 11 pm.

Get Involved

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer or sponsor of the event, or if you would like to learn more about the organization and its mission, visit IndyPride.org.

Celebrate Pride in Evansville

Here in Evansville and Southern Indiana, River City Pride plans to host our Pride Festival and Parade on June 4, 2022, in downtown Evansville. Keep scrolling to see photos from Evansville's first-ever Pride Parade and Festival.

