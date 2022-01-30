A 5-year-old has figured out how to play Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" by ear, but those who've followed him online know this is no ordinary kid just learning to play guitar. Watch the impressive video of Miles Bonham playing the song on guitar on his very first try.

Bonham, @milesmusickid on Instagram, plays pretty much every instrument including guitar, drums, ukulele, piano, bass and even records and produces his own music too - and he's just 5-years-old. The musical prodigy has over 300,000 followers on Instagram and 11,000 subscribers on YouTube.

According to the 5-year-old's YouTube channel, Miles hasn't had any lessons. He just naturally has a massive amount of curiosity and talent. He has re-produced songs like "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" by Green Day, "Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and more from scratch working up all the instrumentation.

Miles Bonham's dad asked him to figure out "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin and the youth just completely blows him (and all of us) away. After a couple of seconds, he immediately starts to play the song while bobbing his head, with no hesitation. Watch his first attempt at the Led Zeppelin song which he's never played before and is "his first try, purely by ear" according to his Instagram.

Not only does the kid ace it on the guitar, but he also nails some of the singing too. You can hear his dad say "wow" in the background, which is exactly what we were thinking. Miles Bonham's Instagram video has over 6,000 likes and nearly 100,000 views. The fact that this 5-year-old can play everything from Guns N' Roses to Billie Eilish to Mark Morrison all by ear is just astounding.

Miles is extremely talented and we can see being the frontman of a band or being a major producer in the future - maybe both. There's no doubt in our minds that this kid is going to go far in the music industry.