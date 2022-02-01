Guns &#038; Hoses 14 Tickets On Sale Now

Guns & Hoses is back! But, wait. Didn't we just have Guns & Hoses not that long ago? Yes. Yes, we did. After being forced to cancel the 2020 event due to the pandemic, and pushing the 2021 edition back to August also due to the pandemic, the Evansville area's premiere charity sporting event returns to its regular Spring timeframe. The 14th round of the event will be back in full force on Saturday, April 9th at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Ford Center box office with upper bowl tickets for $15, lower bowl for $25, and floor seats for $30. Upper bowl tickets for children 12 and under are $5.

This is hands-down one of the best events you'll attend all year for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, it is the biggest fundraiser for 911 Gives Hope which in turn distributes the proceeds to other children's charities across the Tri-State. Secondly, it's just an awesome night of entertainment! From the fights themselves to the entire production of the whole thing with lights, sirens, pyrotechnics, and walk-out themes personally selected by each fighter that blast through the speakers of the Ford Center. It's like if the WWE staged a boxing event (minus the part where they know who's going to win ahead of time). Of course, I may be a little biased since I serve as the ring announcer for the event, but I do believe you'd be hard-pressed to find a more entertaining event in the Tri-State at any point in the year.

If you've never been before, I highly encourage you to make this year your first experience. I promise you'll be looking forward to next year's event before this year is even finished. Yes, it's that good.

