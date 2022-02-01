Is the Tradition of Passing Down Baby Names a Thing of the Past?

Why do so many millennials forgo naming their children after relatives? What's wrong with Florence, Mabel, Pearl, Harry, or Martin? Are you named after a family member? Here's a list of practically extinct baby names.

Recently at the radio station, I brought up how it seems like there's a big baby-name generation gap happening today. Heck, even my name is hardly heard of anymore. When I was growing up it was common to give your children a favorite relatives' name, but it isn't as common today. Being named after a parent, grandparent or even a great-grandparent was an honor. The question is whether these names will ever make a comeback or will they be distinguished after this generation?

Everyone today is looking for more unique baby names like Emma, Ava, Liam, or Noah. Or, really going out there with names like Cosmo, Panda, Gravity, Apple, Rocket, or Cricket. Yes, those really are baby names from this decade. After those baby names, how's June, Elsie, Otto, Ruth, or Frances SO out there now? Heck, even Barb and Chad are baby names at risk of dying out. So, if you're pregnant or plan to be, what's your favorite baby name? Will you be naming your child after your favorite relative?

