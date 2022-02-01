Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show Returns for 2022

While lizards, snakes, and other exotic animals may not be everyone's idea of the perfect pet, for a lot of folks in the Tri-state, they actually are. In fact, you might be surprised to learn just how many people have an affinity for these creatures.

Now, I'll admit that they may not be my first choice when it comes to a companion animal, I can see and appreciate the allure that reptiles, snakes in particular can have. The various color and genetic combinations that reputable breeders have been able to create are nothing short of stunning.

If you are new to the idea of a snake as a pet and you're just learning, Corn Snakes and Ball Pythons are among the top choices for beginners to snake ownership, according to Reptiles Magazine.

If you've been thinking about welcoming a snake or other exotic pet into your home, you may be wondering how you find one, and that is where the upcoming Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show comes in.

Taking place at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds, you will be able to find a large selection of vendors hosting "a colorful variety of animals, as well as feeders, supplies, and much more!" So whether you are looking for a first-time pet or you need to upgrade your habitat for your existing pets, you do not want to miss this event.

The Evansville Reptile and Exotic Show will take place on February 26, 2022, from 10 am - 4 pm. Tickets to attend this family-friendly event will be available at the door and are just $5 per person with children 4 and under admitted free. Organizers do ask that you leave your pets at home. For more info, visit the official Facebook event page. Then keep scrolling to see pets banned in each state.