Grab your green apparel, masks, beads, hats, and boas because the 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala is back. It's a popular fundraising event that's lots of fun and raises money for St. Mary of the Woods School in Whitesville. Here's more information and how to become a sponsor.

Photo by Izzy Park on Unsplash Photo by Izzy Park on Unsplash loading...

I've said it a thousand times, Whitesville is one of the best small towns in the area. Some of the kindest and most generous people live there. Residents always help their neighbors when asked. It's a great place to buy a home and raise a family. I know many beautiful souls in Whitesville that I'm proud to call my friends. It reminds me of my hometown in Michigan. The population of the small town is about the same as mine. Ever since I moved to Owensboro, I've wanted to move to the country. Whitesville has been on my mind quite a bit, so it may very happen at some point. They do have some great restaurants and small businesses.

Get our free mobile app

St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church

St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church has been a historical staple in Whitesville for 177 years. They help the community in so many ways, especially Trinity High School and St. Mary of the Woods School. From the annual Trinity High School Alumni & Friends Barbecue Cookoff to the Mardi Gras Gala, many fundraisers are held there throughout the year. Fundraisers that help improve the community and schools.

10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala

The time has come for the annual Mardi Gras Gala scheduled for February 26th, 2022, hosted by the St. Mary of the Woods School PTO. The Whitesville community will come together from 5 PM until 11 PM for an evening of fun and fundraising. Over $12,000 was raised at the gala last year, which allowed them to replace the school's cafeteria floor and finish the HVAC systems. This year they are looking to raise even more money to take care of the needs of the students.

The 2022 Mardi Gras Gala proceeds will help:

● Update the faculty room.

● Add whiteboards to some classrooms.

● Expand the middle school playground.

● Update the south entry door.

● Heating for hallways and bathrooms.

● General updates to the school building and grounds.

10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Dinner & Auction

Tickets to the event are just $25 and include dinner and dancing. There will also be an auction with great items up for grabs. You can stop by or contact the school office to purchase tickets.

Become a Mardi Gras Gala Sponsor

If you or your business would like to be a sponsor you call the school office (270) 233-5253 or call Leslie Leonard (270)313-8799. Below are the sponsorship options to consider.

Archangels $750

● Table/dinner for 8 guests

● Corporate logo on table

● Prominent central signage at the event

● Recognition on our School’s Facebook page

● Company name printed in Auction Booklets

● 2 30 second DJ announcement

● 50 free tickets to the “DropBox Auction” if attending

Angels $500

● Table/dinner for 8 guests

● Corporate logo on table

● Company name printed in Auction Booklets

● 1 30 second DJ announcement

● 25 free tickets to the “DropBox Auction” if attending

Cherubs $300

● Table/dinner for 8 guests

● Corporate logo on table

10534 Main Cross St, Whitesville, KY 42378