Kentucky Sheriff’s Office Offering Valentine’s Day Special To Arrest Your Ex

If you're looking for the perfect way to get back at your horrible ex on Valentine's Day, one Kentucky Sherrif's Department has an offer that you'll want to take them up on.

We all have that one (maybe several) ex who really did us wrong. Maybe they cheated on you, perhaps they stole from you, or they could have just been an all-around terrible person. That type ex is someone that you don't easily forget...or forgive. So when it comes to Valentine's Day, you might want to find a great gift for that ex to really let them know how you feel about them.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is wanting to hook you up with an awesome and hilarious Valentine's Day Weekend Special. They found a very nice, and appealing way to say that they're willing to arrest your ex who has warrants or is doing other illegal things. This Valentine's Day Weekend Special sounds too good to pass up for your ex...plus it won't cost you a dime. Check it out:

Valentine’s Day Weekend Special!

Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest. This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious five star accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.

We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don't blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!

While this is clearly meant to be humorous, I am sure that they still wouldn't mind you calling in to take them up on this special. Besides, you could always do it anonymously so your ex doesn't try to return the favor and give you a gift of their own. Of course, you don't want to do it if they aren't doing anything illegal, that would only land you in jail for reporting false information. However, if you did have stuff on your ex, the option is out there. The big question here is would you actually do this to your ex? It's kind of tempting, right?!

