Have you heard the term Galentine's? It means celebrating Valentine's with your gal pals and one Indiana farm is doing it in style and you're invited.

ALL ABOUT BELOVED FARMS

Beloved Farms is just a stone's throw over the Big Blue Bridge here in Owensboro if you're pointed north. It is located in Spencer County on 75 beautiful acres of land. I believe their Facebook page describes it as "a little piece of Heaven". Not only does it have beauty but it also has a general store full of all kinds of yummy goodies you would find at the local farmer's market. They also have flowers in season and event space. The farm is owned by Jacob and Whitney McGrew and their children. It is located at 6889 N 775 E in Grandview, Indiana.

GRAB YOUR GAL PALS

Beloved Farms also has an event barn space to host fun events one of which is just around the corner. The 2nd Annual Galentine's Brunch takes place on Valentine's weekend for all you ladies who love to spend time with your special friends. Valentine's isn't just for couples it can be for anyone you love spending time with.

Ladies can dress up and just show up. Here is what Beloved Farms have to say about the day;

This year is sure to be even better than the last.

Tickets are $50 (PRESALE ONLY) each and include:

Shopping

Brunch

Floral Design Class

Drinks

Dj Service

Gorgeous Floral Photo Op for you and all your friends

Make sure to get your tickets.

