Did You Catch the Strange Spiral Light Over Evansville Last Night? Here’s What you Saw!
Last night several people looked up to the night sky and saw something odd, a spiral-looking light moving slowly across the night sky. It had many perplexed and wondering what they just saw, and the answer is pretty cool!
Evansville Watch posted a video of the spiral light around 7:00 PM on January 31st, it was said to be visible for about 15 minutes. But what is it? Looking at the video it almost looks like a strange UFO or something, but it's actually a spiral vapor trail from a satellite!
According to a Facebook post by meteorologist James Spann here's what you saw:
Getting lots of photos like these across the southern U.S. tonight. It was the spiral vapor trail from the orbital burn for COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellite over the middle of the U.S. The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch was earlier this evening.
Interesting, right? If you didn't catch it for yourself, EvansvilleWatch has a video they shared that captures the spiral vapor pretty clearly. They shared the video with this caption:
What's your thoughts?Sent in tonight from Dominick S, this video shows a strange spiral light moving across the night sky. This video was taken around 30 minutes ago in the tri-state. The "light show" lasted around 15 minutes and was moving from the northeast to southwest.Did anyone else see it?
