Here’s How to Check the Travel Conditions in Indiana Without Leaving Your House

Much of the Tri-State is gearing up and bracing for the ice storm heading our way. According to the National Weather Service of Paducah:

Major travel disruptions expected with this storm. Some power outages possible. If you use a generator, make sure it is well ventilated.

Get our free mobile app

Red: Major impacts, extensive property damage likely, life-saving actions needed, will likely result in major disruptions to daily life.

Purple: Extreme impacts, extensive and widespread severe property damage, life-saving actions will be needed. Results in extreme disruptions to daily life.

You can keep an eye on the Winter Storm Severity Index, by clicking here and zooming into the tri-state area on the map. It seems like we're going to be seeing some very serious weather, so please be prepared.

That being said over the next several hours I know we're going to start seeing road conditions deteriorate. In order to keep an eye on road conditions, IN.Gov has a really cool county map they keep updated. Each is color-coded depending on travel conditions. Here's what each color on the map means per the Indiana Department of Homeland Security:

White-No travel advisories

Yellow Advisory- "The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas."

"The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas." Orange Watch- "Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations."

"Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations." Red Warning- "The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to: (A) refrain from all travel; (B) comply with necessary emergency measures; (C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and (D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers."

"The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

With the way things are going, I think it's safe to say that when the map starts showing your county in the yellow, you may want to start heading home if you're able. This is some pretty serious stuff, so please stay safe, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Give the free 103GBF mobile app a download, and turn those notifications on that way we can keep you in the loop about all things happening with this winter storm. Stay safe, and please be prepared.

Get our free mobile app

10 Winter Driving Safety Tips from The Indiana State Police

How To Make DIY Sidewalk Deicer