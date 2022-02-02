How to Check Road Conditions in the Southern Indiana & Western Kentucky Area

I'm not one to be a weather alarmist. And, with so many news outlets and social media accounts "reporting" weather, it's hard to know what to believe. I pretty much wait until the National Weather Service says "Batten down the hatches - this is going to get crazy." Well, just about everyone, including the National Weather Service has made it clear that THIS IS ABOUT TO GET CRAZY.

We are currently under an ice storm warning.

Some of the affected counties have moved from a winter storm warning to an ice storm warning as the predominant concern will be freezing rain. The time of greatest ice accumulation across the warning area is expected to be between midnight and noon on Thursday. The majority of the area is likely to see at least one-half inch of ice accumulation. Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. - National Weather Service

Most counties across the area have crews that plow and salt the roads which helps, but there are miles and miles of roads in the Tri-State, and things get dicey quickly. It is recommended that you do not travel in the next few days. But, if you have to, first of all - be sure to tell someone where you are going and have a full cell batter. And, the Transportation Departments of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois all offer online maps that use real-time data from a variety of sources to show you what you can expect when you pull your vehicle out of the driveway or parking spot.

How to Get Real-Time Road Updates in KY, IN, and IL

Check it out for yourself by clicking your state name from the list below.

You can also make a call to check on road conditions in Kentucky, by calling 866-737-3767. In Indiana, call 1-800-261-7623 or you can also check here http://pws.trafficwise.org/pws/.

When inclement weather hits the area, we keep all closing and cancellations in one place to access. If you must head out be sure to make an emergency car kit with essentials like water, snacks, a flashlight, and a blanket, for example.

