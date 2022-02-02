Take These Items Out Of Your Vehicle When It’s Freezing Outside

As you know, the Evansville area is under an Ice Storm Warning. Before the main threat hits, you might want to take a moment to clean out your vehicle.

When is the last time you cleaned out your car? Do you even know what all you have just lying around inside of it? With the Evansville area under an Ice Storm Warning effective until 6 a.m. on Friday, we are going to see a lot of ice, snow, and below-freezing temperatures. This weather being below-freezing (32 degrees) could cause some items in your vehicle to be potentially hazardous, leave a mess, or not work anymore if left out in cold temperatures.

That's why you really want to take a look at the items you have in your vehicle to make sure that you don't leave anything in there overnight that you probably shouldn't. I have found seven items that you should take out of your vehicle before this nasty, cold weather makes its way to the Evansville area tonight. Take a look at the list below to see if you have any of these items in your car. If you do, you know what to do.

Things Not To Leave In Your Car When It's Freezing Outside When the weather is below freezing (32 Degrees), some items that could be found in your vehicle could be potentially hazardous or not work anymore after being left out in the cold for that long.

Now that you are aware, we suggest that you take a minute to search your vehicle just to be safe! Then check out some other cool winter weather hacks that will serve useful during this Ice Storm Warning.

