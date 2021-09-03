Midwestern Campers Surprised When Deer Joins Them in Their Tent

I will admit that it's been several years since I've been camping, but I'm pretty sure this isn't the way it normally works. A new video share shows the surprising moment when some Midwestern campers were joined by a deer inside of their tent.

This happened recently in Wisconsin. Bambi decided he was lonely and paid some teen campers a visit.

The YouTube comments on this one have been entertaining. Here are some favorites:

Classified ? - I never seen a deer with horns like that in person. Those must live in the north.

Sarah Walton - Awwww. Check for ticks.

datDANK - They all have Lyme disease

Nope. Don't think that's true, but another person said that deer were all made of tacos so probably not a serious conversation happening there.

Get our free mobile app

Several other comments mentioned this young buck getting prepared for rutting season and that's likely what's happening here. The fall is when deer get extra frisky, so this young buck may have been out adventuring.

No matter the reason, this is a very unique Midwestern camping experience most of us will not get to experience in person.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.