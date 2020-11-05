Michelle McGann Professional Golfer & Diabetes Advocate (Shaped by Faith)

Michelle McGann lives in Florida and is a professional golfer with a history of some major wins both as an amateur golfer and in the LPGA tournaments. Since joining the LPGA tour Michelle has won 8 professional tournaments, and participated in two (2) Solheim Cups. She has played golf with Presidents, captains of industry, and some of the greatest sportsmen and women in history. She is also an Advocate for Type 1 Diabetes.

Michelle is a positive role model for so many young people, and she helps those who have been diagnosed with diabetes. She has raised millions of dollars and personally spent thousands of hours benefiting numerous diabetes causes, including but not limited to the Diabetes Research Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Michelle is one of the most popular personalities in women’s golf for over 30 years. She have graced the cover of many popular golf magazines with her beauty and personal style. She is also the author of the very popular Idiot's Guide to Golf, now in its 2nd edition. Michelle has also contributed to numerous books and publications regarding golf and diabetes.

To hear Michelle McGann's story tune in Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.