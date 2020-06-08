Mesker Park Zoo is Reopening, With Changes – What You Should Know

One of the coolest places in Evansville and the Tri-State is set to reopen soon. Make plans now to visit Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden when they re-open on June 14th. But keep in mind, just like with everything else in our country, there will be some changes implemented to keep everyone safe.

Erik Beck is the Zoo Director for Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, and he took to YouTube to invite the public back to the zoo and to share what changes to expect when visiting.

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is cool for a number of reasons...

It's super affordable. It definitely won't break the bank if you decide to take the crew to the zoo. If you plan on making a handful of visits throughout the year, a zoo membership is absolutely the way to go. That thing will pay for itself in no time! It's more than just animals. Of course, people go to the zoo to see the animals, and Mesker Zoo certainly has a great collection of wildlife, but the second part of Mesker Zoo's name shouldn't be overlooked. The Botanic Garden is a beautiful aspect of the zoo that many people enjoy just as much as the animals. Mesker Zoo also offers some really cool learning experiences for young people. It's a great workout. Even if you had no interest in the animals or the horticulture or the learning, a visit to and through Mesker Park Zoo will definitely get your blood pumping and your heart rate going and will provide all the steps you need in a day. If you want to make your trek up and down all of those hills a little more challenging, try pushing a stroller with one your kids in it, or maybe do it with a kid sitting on your shoulders. I guarantee you'll be the one (not your kids) that needs a nap after that.