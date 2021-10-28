Matthew’s Table gifted Buena Vista Baptist Church Property on Shaped by Faith

Shaped by Faith guests this week are, Roger Chilton co-founder of FOS and Pastor at Matthew’s Table, and Nick Martin also a Pastor at Matthew’s Table.

Matthews Table was recently gifted by Buena Vista their property worth over $3.13 million. That was a huge answer to many prayers. Roger and Nick share all about it and how God provided big time!

Mathew's Table is a church that loves you where you at...passionate about loving God and loving others!

Check them out on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/matthewstableky

Tune in LIVE to Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.