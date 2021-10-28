The Evansville Indiana Police Department is seeking the help of the public to identify a man believed to have been involved in a hit and run that took place on the city's west side.

There are few things that can ruin your day quite like being the victim of a hit and run accident and Evansville Police are on the search to identify a man that they believe to be responsible for a hit and run that occurred last week.

Police took to Facebook to share photos of the suspect and vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run. Authorities say it took place on October 21, 2021 at the Conoco Gas Station located on Delmar Avenue, just off of Broadway Avenue near Evansville's Howell Park.

The suspect was captured on a security camera wearing what appears to be a neon yellow t-shirt and gray cargo shorts, along with a hat and tennis shoes. The man was also captured on security footage in the driver seat of a white Chevy Silverado Quad Cab.

Detectives are attempting to identify this subject in reference to a Hit & Run that occurred at the Conoco Gas Station on Delmar Ave., on October 21st. Anyone with information can contact the Hit & Run office at (812)436-7942.

If you have any information on the identity of the person suspected in this hit and run incident, you are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department's Hit & Run office at (812)436-7942.

[Source: Evansville Police Department via Facebook]

