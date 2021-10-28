Halloween is just two short days away. Many people have started the tradition of trunk or treating instead of going house to house.

If you're coming late to the Trunk or Treat party and have no idea what it is basically families, churches, businesses, and organizations use their cars and decorate them or a table in front of their vehicle and hand out candy.

It started with churches adding them to their Fall Festivals and the trend caught on. In Owensboro, many have rallied around when a very popular trick or treating event was canceled and several people wanted to make sure our children got the experience.

Angel here and when my older boys were little they loved going to trunk or treat events more than they liked going door to door.

We have a list of the different events all over Owensboro and we wanted to share them with you. They all vary in what you can expect but I can promise your kids will have a blast. Most of the events are being held on Saturday, October 30th, and you don't have to pay to attend.

LIST OF TRUNK OR TREAT EVENTS IN OWENSBORO

Eaton Memorial Baptist Church: Fall Festival with games and food

Friday, October 29th from 4:30-6:30 P.M.

MATTHEWSTABLE: Fall Festival with games, free food, and activities.

Saturday, October 30th, from Noon-3 p.m.

LEGACY CHURCH: Trunk or Treat Saturday, October 30, 3 p.m.

The weather is supposed to be cold and possible storms on Saturday morning. Please make sure to follow each church or organization on their social media pages so you get the latest up-to-date information.

