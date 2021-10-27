A Kentucky Pooch Falls 100 Feet to the Ground and Lives to Bark About It

WE KNEW CATS COULD LAND ON THEIR FEET

My sister had a cat named Petunia that took a nosedive from a...well...a "catwalk," for lack of a better word, that she had built around the top part of the walls of her sewing room. Her cats like to climb.

But Petunia wasn't sure about using the same steps to go back down that he (yes, Petunia was a male) used to get up there. So he jumped. And it was more than seven feet. It scared me to death, but he was fine. Cats just land on their feet.

That's not always the case with dogs.

A KENTUCKY POOCH CAN SURVIVE

Recently, whether or not dogs can emulate cats in this regard didn't seem to matter when a hiker's dog went a little too far while chasing a lizard at Red River Gorge and fell off a 100-foot high cliff.

Here's what Wolfe County Search and Rescue had to say about the incident on its Facebook page:

"Today at approximately 1:00 PM, WCSART received a 911 call from a hiker on top of Frog's Head in the Red River Gorge. The frantic owner reported that his dog had fallen off the 170-foot cliff after chasing a lizard offer the edge. The hasty team was dispatched to the Bison Way Trail Head and made their way towards the base of the Frog's Head cliff line."

"When the hasty team made contact with the dog owner and showed them the photo, to our absolute amazement, this was their fur baby, Tyson (a pitbull mix)."

"He was quickly found for a joyful reunion. How Tyson survived a 70-foot fall is nothing short of miraculous and he was basically unhurt."

We should all have this pitbull mix's constitution. I'm not sure how many of us humans could sustain a fall like that without getting hurt.

That's one sturdy dog and one determined lizard-chaser.

