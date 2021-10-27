Here’s Where Illinois Ranks on List of Safest Midwest States

It's pretty much a given that on nearly anyone's list of life's priorities, safety and security is right up there at the top of the list next to health. The home monitoring/home security business is booming for a reason.

How safe do you feel here in Rockford or in the Rockford area? Do you feel that you and your family would be safer if you lived in another Midwestern state?

A New Study Names Vermont As The Safest State In The United States

That study comes from the expert number-crunchers at personal-finance site WalletHub, where they put together some interesting criteria in order to name the safest states in the union:

In order to determine the safest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 55 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Getty Images

Here's How Midwestern States, Including Illinois, Rate In Terms Of Safety

As I mentioned above, Vermont draws the overall #1 ranking for safety in the WalletHub study with a score of 69.49 (out of a possible 100). Only one Midwestern state even cracks the top ten: Minnesota comes in at #4 with a score of 64.02. This is how the rest of the Midwest ranked, starting with our state of Illinois:

Illinois: #27 (score: 51.17)

Wisconsin: #20 (score: 54.67)

Iowa: #18 (score: 55.16)

Indiana: #12 (score: 57.06)

Michigan: #17 (score: 55.52)

Missouri: #42 (score: 41.48)

The WalletHub study has Vermont at #1, and Louisiana sits at the other end of the spectrum at #50.

I guess the bottom line is if you love safety, syrup, and leaves, Vermont is your spot. If you love gumbo, Cajun cuisine, Mardi Gras, and the occasional major hurricane, but don't mind some trouble now and then, Louisiana is your kind of state.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.