Illinois Family: The Unvaccinated Caused Vaccinated Woman’s Death

Unlike many things you'll read today, I'm not going to even attempt to tell you what to think about this particular story. I know that adherents to the call for everyone to get the vaccine will take this one way, and the vaccine-hesitant will look at it entirely differently.

One thing is certain, though. An Illinois family has lost a loved one to COVID-19, and they're in pain over it, as you would expect.

Candace "Candy" Ayers, 66, Died From COVID-19 On September 3rd

As the State-Journal Register reports, that was more than a month after being diagnosed with COVID, and despite her being fully vaccinated. Her family believes she caught the virus on a four-day trip to Mississippi in mid-July to visit a friend who lost her husband to COVID-19.

Candace Ayers Family Used Her Obituary To Call Out Those Who Are Unvaccinated

In her obituary, Ayers' husband and adult children had this to say about her passing, and those who have chosen not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with covid-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life.

Many of the messages of support on the obituary page align with the family's position that Candace's death could have been prevented had more people received the COVID-19 vaccination.

What Are Illinois' Current Vaccination Numbers?

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says this is where we're at in Illinois in terms of vaccinations:

Illinois Population 12+:

Fully Vaccinated: 6,621,246 (61.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,505,293 (78.5%)

In Winnebago County:

Fully Vaccinated: 133,248 (46.90%)

